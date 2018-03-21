Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Worth $9.4 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global hospital linen supply and management services market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 3.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Value-added services by key players, increasing outsourcing of hospital linen supplies and services, growing patient base due to rise in various diseases, and increasing geriatric population are key factors that are likely to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of various diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), cancer, arthritis, obesity, and diabetes, has expanded the global patient, thereby resulting in growing demand for linen in hospitals. According to WHO, globally, CVDs are the leading cause of death and in 2015, CVD accounted for 31.0% of global deaths. As per the British Heart Foundation, there are approximately 200,000 hospital visits every year due to heart attacks. This, in turn, results in a large patient population base, which propels the growth of the hospital linen supply and management services market. Growing geriatric population prone to various diseases is also a high impact-rendering driver for market growth.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Bedsheets and pillow covers accounted for the largest share in 2016 owing to increasing number of hospitals and implementation of strict linen hygiene policies

Non-woven material is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the market due to advancements in manufacturing technologies

The hospitals segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period due to increasing number of public and private hospitals and rise in patient volume

The contractual service provider segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing awareness and demand for hygiene by healthcare professionals and patients

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to a massive population base and improving healthcare infrastructure

market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to a massive population base and improving healthcare infrastructure Major players in the market include Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.; Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.; Angelica Corporation; E-town Laundry Company; Healthcare Services Group, Inc.; ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, Inc.; Tetsudo Linen Service; Celtic Linen; Swisslog Holding AG; and AmeriPride Services Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hospital linen supply and management services market on the basis of product, material, end use, service provider, and region:

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Bed Sheet & Pillow Covers Blankets Bed Covers Bathing & Cleaning Accessories Patient Repositioner

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Woven Non-woven

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Standalone Clinics

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) In-house Contractual

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia



