HotForex Releases Upgraded Mobile App

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Award-winning forex broker HotForex has upgraded its mobile application, an essential technology trading tool which allows traders to access the client area, deposit or withdraw funds, get free trading education as well as the latest financial market updates, and more

Internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker, HotForex announced enhancements to its widely popular mobile app.

This follows a significant retouch one year ago which enabled access to the myHotForex client area, essentially allowing traders to deposit, withdraw and transfer trading funds on the go. Now, the revamped HotForex Mobile Application boasts many more optimized features which make navigation even easier and simplify access to key information.

The main one is the Advanced Charting functionality which allows the user, simply by clicking on any trading instrument, to see a historical rate graphic analysis in detail and choose between various graph types, numerous time frames, apply technical indicators, use a zoom scrollbar, read news concerning the specific instrument, or add it to his Watchlist.

Other significant updates include:

a separate tab for myHotForex client area

client area a bottom navigation bar for fast access to Live Rates, News, Watchlist, myHotForex and Deposits

bar for fast access to Live Rates, News, Watchlist, myHotForex and Deposits a customizable settings function for selecting language and choosing various parameters on the chart functionality

A HotForex spokesperson said, "We constantly aim to provide our clients with top-notch technology - whether that is a product or a service - in order to make their trading experience as smooth as possible. The recent enhancements applied to our mobile application seek to facilitate navigation and give the user all the information he needs, at the click of a button, effortlessly and efficiently."

The app is available for both Android and iOS devices and can be easily downloaded from Google Play and App Store.

To find out more on what the HotForex mobile application can do or to download it, just click HERE.

About HotForex

With its origins dating back to 2010, HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. HotForex is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

over 500,000 live accounts opened

more than 20 international awards

client support in 25+ languages

top fund security measures

To learn more information on HotForex, please visit our website by clicking here.

Disclaimer:

Certain products & services presented in the application may or may not be available to all clients depending on which HF Group entity their trading account(s) adheres to.

Risk warning:

Trading leveraged products such as Forex and CFDs may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, taking into account your investment's objectives and level of experience, before trading, and if necessary seek independent advice.

Media Contact

HF Markets Group

Tel.: +44(0)2033185978

