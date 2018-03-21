First Quantum to Host a Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Claims by the Zambia Revenue Authority

TORONTO, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM")will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday March 21, 2018 to discuss the previously reported claims by the Zambia Revenue Authority.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:



Date: March 21, 2018

Time: 9:00 am (EST); 1:00 pm (GMT); 6:00 am (PST)



Webcast: www.first-quantum.com



Dial in:North America: (toll free) (877) 291-4570

North America and international: 1 (647) 788-4919

United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107



Replay:Available from noon (Eastern) on March 21, until 11:59 pm (Eastern) on March 28, 2018

North America: (toll free) (800) 585-8367

North America and international: 1 (416) 621-4642



Passcode: 2891019



On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall

President

For further information visit our website atwww.first-quantum.com

North American contact: Sharon Loung, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (647) 346-3934, Fax: (604) 688-3818, Toll Free: 1 (888) 688-6577, E-Mail: sharon.loung@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44 140 327 3484, Fax: +44 140 327 3494, E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com