Enjin and Unity Technologies Advance True Item Ownership through Asset Store Partnership

Unity developers now able to utilise Enjin's Virtual Goods Platform to create democratised games powered by true item ownership

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Enjin, a virtual goods platform for gaming, announced an Asset Store partnership with Unity Technologies, creator of the world's most widely used real-time development platform, to rapidly advance true item ownership in gaming and fuel new game experiences. Enjin SDK will allow Unity game developers to create and manage democratised virtual goods in their existing and upcoming games - enabling them to grow and retain their user base, increase revenue, prevent fraud, regulate in-game economies and 3rd party virtual item marketplaces, and allowing their users to safely store gaming items in the Enjin Wallet.

The Unity Asset Store partnership will give Unity developers direct access to the Enjin SDK, allowing them to utilise Enjin's powerful game development ecosystem in their games.

"Partnering with Enjin to provide our developers with technology that helps them find greater success within their games is directly in line with our mission at Unity," said Hubert Larenaudie, President APAC at Unity Technologies. "Providing access to Enjin's SDK through our Asset Store gives our community the ability to design new gameplay possibilities."



"We will be working closely with the Unity team to ensure the Enjin SDK is carefully optimized for their fantastic game engine, and works seamlessly inside the Unity Editor. We will also collaborate on producing in-depth documentation, tutorials, and Unity example projects for the official knowledgebase," said Witek Radomski, EnjinCTO.

"Enjin's mission is clear - to bring fairness and purpose to gaming. To enrich gamers experiences and enable them to truly own their items and characters. To help game developers in their quest to discover, explore and create new genres of games that will change the gaming industry at its very core," said Maxim Blagov, Enjin CEO.

Enjin has recently announced Efinity, their upcoming game-channel network for performing highly scalable gaming transactions. Efinity will power democratised games with the ability to perform nearly infinite volumes of transactions between millions of players and the game server-at high speeds and nearly no costs.

Efinity will support complex functionality, allowing Unity developers working on new games to explore a myriad of never-before-seen game mechanics options, enabling them to create groundbreaking games. Potential applications of Enjin's technology range from innovative, talent-powered game item crafting mechanics to character and item leveling progression through multiple games - ushering an era of "gaming multiverses".

Enjin will be demoing the Unity SDK at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, March 19-23 this year - and helping game developers to explore gameplay possibilities that have previously not been possible without blockchain technology.

About Enjin

Founded in 2009 and based in Singapore, Enjin isan information technology company with two core integrated products - Enjin Network and Enjin Virtual Goods Platform. Enjin Network is a gaming-focused CMS & eCommerce platform, with over 19m users spread out across 250,000 communities and thousands of games. For more information, visit https://enjincoin.io.

About Unity Technologies

Unity is the creator of the world's most widely-used real-time 3D development platform, giving developers around the world the tools to create rich, interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. The company's 800 person engineering team keeps Unity at the bleeding-edge of technology by working alongside partners such as Google, Facebook, Oculus and Microsoft to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Games and experiences made with Unity have reached ~3 billion devices worldwide and were installed more than 24 billion times in the last 12 months. Unity's renowned flexibility gives developers the power to target and optimize their creations for t 25+ platforms including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Gameroom (Facebook), SteamVR (PC & Mac), Oculus, PSVR, Gear VR, HoloLens, ARKit (Apple), ARCore (Google) and more. Unity also offers solutions and services for connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification.

For more information, visit www.unity3d.comand to see the latest games and experiences created in Unity, go to https://unity.com/madewith.