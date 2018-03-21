

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:30 am ET Wednesday, U.K. claimant count rate for February, ILO jobless rate for the three months to January and public sector finance data for February are due.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major opponents. While the pound dropped against the franc and the yen, it held steady against the euro. Against the greenback, it rose.



The pound was worth 148.99 against the yen, 0.8755 against the euro, 1.4022 against the greenback and 1.3381 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



