BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:30 am ET Wednesday, U.K. claimant count rate for February, ILO jobless rate for the three months to January and public sector finance data for February have been released.



The pound advanced against its major opponents following the data.



The pound was trading at 149.42 against the yen, 0.8733 against the euro, 1.4056 against the greenback and 1.3419 against the franc around 5:32 am ET.



