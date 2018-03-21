The board of NAS has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for April 4, 2018 approves a subsequent offering of up to 1 290 323 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The Ex-date is today, March 21, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in NAS (NAS).



The option and forward/future contracts in NAS are suspended for trading on March 21, 2018.



For further information please find attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=669504