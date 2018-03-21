

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares gave up early gains to inch lower on Wednesday as investors braced for a 25 bps Fed rate hike under new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day.



The benchmark DAX was down 25 points or 0.20 percent at 12,282 in opening deals after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Fuchs Petrolub shares fell 2.2 percent. The company engaged in the lubricant business said that it expects increase in sales revenues from 3 percent to 6 percent in 2018 financial year based largely on organic volume growth combined with changes in the price and product mix.



