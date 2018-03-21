

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Luxury carmaker BMW AG(BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter Group earnings before tax increased significantly to 2.17 billion euros, and group revenues rose 4.3% from last year to around 26 billion euros.



Despite high upfront investments, the EBIT margin for the fourth quarter was slightly above last year's level, at 8.4%.



The increase resulted from the positive development in operating business, solid earnings of Chinese joint venture, and negative valuation effects in the previous year in the other financial result, the company said.



In fiscal 2017, group revenues climbed 4.8 percent to 98.68 billion euros, driven largely by higher volumes.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company expects the positive business development to continue in all segments.



Due to the high upfront investments necessary for the second half of the model offensive and new technologies, the company expects the R&D ratio for 2018 to be between 6.5 and 7%. In the following two years, it is likely to remain above target range, but lower than in 2018.



Further, the Board of Management and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 4.00 euros per share of common stock and 4.02 euros per share of preferred stock for 2017. This will be the highest dividend the BMW Group has ever paid in its history.



