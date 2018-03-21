The global chemical company Oxea aims to annually produce 60,000 metric tons of dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP), a general purpose non-ortho-phthalate plasticizer, in Europe by the second half of 2019. To that effect, Oxea has entered into a cooperation with Oxxynova, Steyerberg, Germany, a manufacturer of dimethyl terephthalate (DMT). Oxea's DOTP will be produced at a new, dedicated production unit in the transesterification process, which is superior to conventional esterification. Oxea will supply the key precursor 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) to Oxxynova and will market the end product DOTP through its own sales channels. The new DOTP production unit will be constructed at Oxxynova's manufacturing site in Germany, with engineering activities already well under way. Dioctyl terephthalate is a phthalate-free plasticizer that meets highest environmental requirements. A direct replacement mainly for dioctyl phthalate (DOP) and diisononyl phthalate (DINP), DOTP is used in a wide range of applications such as construction, automotive, coatings, and flooring.

"By 2019 Oxea will become the major supplier of DOTP in Europe. Our primary goal is to improve delivery reliability through local production to sustainably meet our customer's current and future needs for this important non-ortho-phthalate plasticizer. Together with Oxxynova, we are fully backward-integrated into the two key raw materials: Oxea is the largest European producer of 2-EH, and Oxxynova is the leading European producer of DMT," said Max Grudda, Marketing Manager Plasticizers at Oxea.

"At Oxxynova we are very pleased to be working with Oxea on producing DOTP at Steyerberg. As the world market leader in terms of volumes to the DMT merchant market, we bring over 40 years of manufacturing experience into the cooperation. By combining our new dedicated, state-of-the-art DOTP production unit with Oxea's resources and sales experience, we will bring the supply of locally produced DOTP to the next level in Europe," stated Dr. Klaus Puell, CEO of Oxxynova.

About Oxea

Oxea is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavorings and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. Oxea employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. Oxea is part of the Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C. (OOC), a commercial company wholly owned by the Government of Oman. Established in 1996, it pursues investment opportunities in the wider energy sector both inside and outside Oman. OOC plays an important role in the Sultanate's efforts to diversify the economy and to promote domestic and foreign investments. For more information about Oxea, visit www.oxea-chemicals.com.

About Oxxynova

Oxxynova (www.oxxynova.com) manufactures dimethyl terephthalate (DMT), a monomer used to produce technical PBT, PET resins, coatings, fibers, and films, as well as DOTP and CHDM, which have a diversity of end applications within the automotive, electro-electronic, personal care and household industries. For 40 years Oxxynova has supplied the European market with DMT-molten of highest quality, and more recently by the construction of a state-of-the-art DMT-solid plant the worldwide markets with DMT-solid in flake and briquette form. In addition, for some years Oxxynova established itself as a 24/7 distiller of high volumes of chemical side streams, e.g. in the field of THF, glycols, and methanol.

