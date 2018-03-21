sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,975 Euro		+0,10
+5,33 %
WKN: A11017 ISIN: GB00BK8FL363 Ticker-Symbol: 2HD 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC
HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC1,975+5,33 %