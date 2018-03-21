

Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,597,612.74 12.0868



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 33,610,748.56 16.9873



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,368,696.51 21.1546



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,781,897.47 19.7819



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 20/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,386,089.52 10.7722



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6575000 USD 71,139,098.64 10.8196



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 47,129,116.69 12.6352



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 420,662.92 14.0174



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,181,072.44 16.4954



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,375,384.81 16.6925



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,108,027.86 11.0997



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 54,686,786.85 17.3609



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 47,096,625.56 19.2231



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 57,697,243.17 17.7928



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,355,596.59 15.0956



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 20/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,194,415.19 15.5349



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,610,763.81 16.8999



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,346,499.93 18.7014



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,662,876.39 16.5939



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,295,048.96 10.5812



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,302,644.67 18.6066



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,190,149.74 20.6618



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,667,129.22 21.1706



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 20/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,396,795.33 18.1162



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,661,117.04 18.1156



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,635,829.04 13.3113



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,327,937.13 19.129



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,639,042.00 16.4299



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,861,799.16 11.0598



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 57,622,920.94 20.6091



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 226,130,151.21 16.4614



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,092,885.73 17.7553



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,386,447.56 5.222



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 31,612,751.39 18.8032



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,040,015.39 16.0002



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,854,666.14 14.2667



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 408,995.44 18.1052



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 340,534.12 21.2834



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 520000 USD 11,268,761.37 21.6707



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 18,053,042.11 19.8385



