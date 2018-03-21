WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 20-March-18
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,597,612.74 12.0868
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 33,610,748.56 16.9873
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,368,696.51 21.1546
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,781,897.47 19.7819
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 20/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,386,089.52 10.7722
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6575000 USD 71,139,098.64 10.8196
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 47,129,116.69 12.6352
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 420,662.92 14.0174
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,181,072.44 16.4954
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,375,384.81 16.6925
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,108,027.86 11.0997
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 54,686,786.85 17.3609
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 47,096,625.56 19.2231
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 57,697,243.17 17.7928
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,355,596.59 15.0956
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 20/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,194,415.19 15.5349
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,610,763.81 16.8999
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,346,499.93 18.7014
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,662,876.39 16.5939
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,295,048.96 10.5812
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,302,644.67 18.6066
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,190,149.74 20.6618
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,667,129.22 21.1706
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 20/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,396,795.33 18.1162
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,661,117.04 18.1156
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,635,829.04 13.3113
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,327,937.13 19.129
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,639,042.00 16.4299
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,861,799.16 11.0598
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 57,622,920.94 20.6091
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 226,130,151.21 16.4614
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,092,885.73 17.7553
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,386,447.56 5.222
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 31,612,751.39 18.8032
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,040,015.39 16.0002
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,854,666.14 14.2667
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 408,995.44 18.1052
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 340,534.12 21.2834
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 520000 USD 11,268,761.37 21.6707
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 18,053,042.11 19.8385
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R28
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX