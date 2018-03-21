

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were trading modestly lower on Wednesday as investors braced for a 25 bps Fed rate hike under new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 17 points or 0.31 percent at 5,236 in opening deals after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Luxury goods maker Hermes rallied 3.5 percent after it posted record profitability for 2017 and increased its dividend.



Video game publisher Ubisoft jumped more than 4 percent after Vivendi sold its entire stake in the company for 2 billion euros ($2.45 billion).



