

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's foreign trade gap widened at the start of the year, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Economy Ministry showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 3.9 billion in January from EUR 3.1 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Exports climbed 6.5 percent year-over-year to EUR 22.8 billion, which was the historical maximum for the month of January.



Imports advanced 8.9 percent annually in January to 26.76 billion, also in historical record.



