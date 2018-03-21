

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell on Wednesday as investors braced for a 25 bps Fed rate hike under new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the latest data showed earnings growth is still failing to outpace inflation.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 35 points or 0.50 percent at 7,025 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Kingfisher slumped 8 percent. The home improvement retailer warned over 'uncertain' trading after reporting a decline in statutory pre-tax profit for year ended 31 January 2018.



Oilfield services provider Petrofac gained over 1 percent on winning a $200 million contract in India.



Engineering group GKN edged up slightly. The company has urged its shareholders to reject Melrose Industries Plc.'s takeover offer, noting that it does not come close to reflecting GKN's true value.



