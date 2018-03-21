As equity markets in London edged lower at Wednesday's open, it was all about the high street following full-year numbers from B&Q owner Kingfisher, a profit warning from menswear specialist Moss Bros and updates from Carpetright, SCS and Mothercare. At 0840 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.2% to 7,047.91, with investors erring on the side of caution ahead of key UK jobs data, with average earnings, the ILO unemployment rate and the claimant count rate all due at 0930 GMT. Meanwhile, the pound was ...

