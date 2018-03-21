IoT Device Management Market Size Worth $5.1 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global IoT device management market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 28.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for IoT services, need for digitalization, and increasing penetration of communication and networking technologies are expected to drive the market over the coming years.

In the past few years, the industry has witnessed increasing investments in R&D activities for development of technologically advanced IoT systems. This has increased the popularity of IoT devices management products. Major application sectors in the market include device provisioning, monitoring, administration, and diagnostics.

The security solutions segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast years. The market is witnessing increasing use of security solutions for connected devices. Advantages bestowed by the technology include higher efficiency in device monitoring, diagnostics, and analytics.

Key market participants in the market include IBM Corporation; Aeris Communications, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Bosch Software Innovations; Oracle Corporation; PTC; and Advantech Co. Ltd. Vendors in the IoT market are likely to witness robust demand for connected device management over the forecast years, owing to increasing technological advancements.

Browse full research report with TOC on "IoT Device Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solutions, Services), By Solution, By Service, By Organization Size (SME, Large Enterprise), By Vertical, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/iot-device-management-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Security solutions is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 29.2% over the forecast period

Managed services are predicted to largely contribute to market growth, as they facilitate higher level of performance and efficiencies

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, owing to high demand for smart city infrastructure and healthcare in emerging economies such as India and China

Grand View Research has segmented the global IoT device management market based on component, solution, service, organization size, vertical, and region:

IoT Device ManagementComponent Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Solution Services

IoT Device Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Real-Time Streaming Analytics Security Solutions Data Management Remote Monitoring Network Bandwidth Management

IoT Device Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Professional Managed

IoT Device Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) SMEs Large Enterprise

IoT Device Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Retail Healthcare Transportation & Logistics Utilities Manufacturing Others

IoT Device Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific China Japan India Latin America Mexico Middle East & Africa



