

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales growth held steady in February, in line with expectations, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Retail sales advanced 7.7 percent year-over-year in February, the same rate of rise as in January.



Sales of textiles, clothing and footwear grew the most by 20.7 percent annually in February and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and orthopedic equipment surged by 12.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 2.8 percent in February.



