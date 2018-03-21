

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial production expanded markedly at the start of the year, preliminary figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Wednesday.



Industrial production surged 12.7 percent year-over-year in January, largely driven by a 14.2 percent growth registered in the manufacturing sector.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production contracted 0.8 percent and output in the utility sector slid by 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production contracted 1.2 percent in January.



