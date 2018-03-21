

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - LCM Partners, a European alternative credit investment manager, announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Brookfield will acquire a 25% strategic interest in Link Financial Group, which comprises both LCM and its sister companies which operate a pan-European loan servicing platform under the Link Financial brand, with an option to acquire another 24.9% interest over time.



Link Financial Group will continue to operate independently under the leadership of the existing management team. Link Financial Group is an alternative investment manager focussed on credit, and specialised in investing in and servicing consumer, SME, auto, leasing and commercial loans. The firm employs approximately 700 people and has acquired over 2,500 portfolios of performing, rescheduled and non-performing loan portfolios since inception from major banking groups and financial institutions.



