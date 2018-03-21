Parkopedia Announces Global Partnership Deal With Flowbird (Formerly Known as Parkeon)

AMSTERDAM, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Parkopedia to provide Flowbird with off-street parking data for its Path to Park app

Flowbird to provide Parkopedia with on-street parking availability data to be used across Parkopedia's B2B and B2C services

Initial launch in Europe and North America

and Parkopedia offers detailed information on more than 60 million parking spaces in 8000 cities

Parkopedia, the world's leading parking services provider, today announced a global partnership deal with Flowbird (formerly known as Parkeon), the world leading provider of parking infrastructure and services for municipal and commercial parking operators. Parkopedia will provide Flowbird with off-street parking data and booking capabilities for its Path to Park app. In addition, Flowbird will market Parkopedia's data and services as part of its full suite of products and services for municipal and commercial parking operators.

In turn, Flowbird will provide Parkopedia with its unique on-street parking data exclusively, which Parkopedia will use to further improve itson-street parking data for consumers and B2B customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Parkopedia's CEO Eugene Tsyrklevich said, "This partnership between two global leaders in parking is extremely exciting as it brings a huge amount of added value to automotive OEMs and parking operators globally."

Flowbird's's CEO, Bertrand Barthélemy, added: "We are very much looking forward to working with Parkopedia and integrating the services of the global leader in automotive parking services into our growing digital product portfolio for the parking industry."

The announcement was made at Intertraffic Amsterdam 2018.

Parkopedia is the world's leading parking service provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Apple, Audi, BMW, Coyote, Ford, Garmin, GM, HERE, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Porsche, Skoda, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo and many others.

Parkopedia provides detailed static information on 60 million parking spaces in over 8000 cities, including real-time parking space availability information in over 2000 cities.

The service allows drivers to find the closest parking to their destination, tells them how much it will cost and whether the space is available. Parkopedia also allows drivers to pay for parking online, through a mobile app and in-car.

