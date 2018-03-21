

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's current account deficit increased in January from a year ago, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Wednesday.



The current account deficit widened to EUR 139.6 million in January from EUR 42.7 million in the corresponding month last year.



The deficit on goods and services trade rose to EUR 180.6 million in January from EUR 60.3 million last year.



The primary income balance turned to a surplus of EUR 3.2 million from a shortfall of EUR 72.7 million. The secondary income surplus shrank to EUR 37.8 million from EUR 90.2 million.



Similarly, the capital account balance declined to EUR 16.4 million from EUR 78.8 million. The financial account balance came at a surplus of EUR 20.4 million versus a deficit of EUR 45.9 million.



