

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were modestly lower on Wednesday as the dollar eased somewhat against rivals ahead of the looming Fed rate hike.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.15 percent at 375.01 in late opening deals after rising half a percent the previous day.



The German DAX was marginally lower and France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down as much as 0.6 percent after the latest labor market data showed earnings growth is still failing to outpace inflation.



Adecco Group lost about 1 percent. The Swiss employment services group said that the strong cash generation of its underlying businesses underpins its program of strategic investments.



German luxury carmaker BMW rose half a percent. The company reported that its fourth-quarter Group earnings before tax increased significantly to 2.17 billion euros, and group revenues rose 4.3 percent from last year to around 26 billion euros.



Kingfisher slumped 8 percent. The British home improvement retailer warned over 'uncertain' trading after reporting a decline in statutory pre-tax profit for year ended 31 January 2018.



Oilfield services provider Petrofac gained over 1 percent on winning a $200 million contract in India.



French luxury goods maker Hermes rallied 3 percent after it posted record profitability for 2017 and increased its dividend.



Video game publisher Ubisoft jumped 3.2 percent after Vivendi sold its entire stake in the company for 2 billion euros ($2.45 billion).



