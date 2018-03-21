Quest Offshore Resources, Inc. today announces Quest Floating Wind Energy LLC (Q FWE), an innovative data and analytical practice focused entirely on the resources driving the Economics, Technology and Supply Chain encompassing Floating Wind Energy.

Floating Wind Energy goals are being reached ahead of schedule due to the determination of those sharing the same ambition to unlock the potential of the world's most intense wind areas. "Eighty-percent of these areas lie in waters beyond the reach of fixed turbines, making floating wind a key player contributing to the world's energy transition into a low carbon future," said John Chadderdon, Q FWE Director.

"Q FWE's purpose is to provide world-class 'deep data,' delivering clarity, insight and vision that informs better decision making in the Floating Wind Energy industry," said Paul Hillegeist, Q FWE's President.

Driven by a strong management team

"Q FWE uniquely merges the expertise of Quest Offshore and Floating Wind Energy (the Netherlands) which published the world's first forecast map of global Floating Wind Energy projects," said Erik Rijkers, Q FWE's Director Market Development Strategy and founder of Floating Wind Energy.nl.

Quest Offshore founders John Chadderdon and Paul Hillegeist, who collectively have over 50 years of experience in leading Data Analytics, Market Research and Energy Industry Economics, head the Q FWE Management team and are based in Houston.

David Southerland joins Q FWE's management team as Director Data Architecture Services. David has over 25 years working in data management for the energy industry with ODS-Petrodata and IHS Markit.

William Cooper III, Principle of BlackArch Partners, serves on Q FWE's Board of Directors providing strategic insight into financial issues affecting this dynamic market segment. Chadderdon, Hillegeist and Rijkers also serve as members of the Board of Directors.

Since 1999, Quest Offshore has been an industry leader providing clarity and insight on deepwater market intelligence and data analytics principally through their Data Subscription division, a SaaS business focused on the Deepwater Oil Gas Supply Chain that Quest sold to Wood Mackenzie (a Verisk Analytics business) in Q3 2016. Following the sale of that division, Quest remains focused on strategy, advisory and consulting across the energy landscape through company affiliates Calash Americas LLC, Quest Offshore Consulting LLC and now Quest Floating Wind Energy LLC, (a Quest Offshore Resources Company).

