sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,71 Euro		-0,04
-0,12 %
WKN: 863272 ISIN: FR0000121964 Ticker-Symbol: KPR 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
KLEPIERRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KLEPIERRE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,873
32,937
12:34
32,93
32,95
12:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KLEPIERRE SA
KLEPIERRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KLEPIERRE SA32,71-0,12 %