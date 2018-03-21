Active-Investors: Today's Free Reports Canaccord Genuity Group, Dividend Select 15, TMX Group and GMP Capital

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Brokers & Exchanges industry: Canaccord Genuity Group, Dividend Select 15, TMX Group, and GMP Capital. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

The S&P/TSX Composite Index progressed 26.97 points, or 0.17%, to close Tuesday's trading session at 15,616.36. The TSX Venture Exchange shaved off 4.23 points, or 0.51%, to finish at 831.21.

Moreover, the Financials index was up by 0.49%, closing at 305.04.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF), Dividend Select 15 Corporation (TSX: DS), TMX Group Ltd (TSX: X), and GMP Capital Inc. (TSX: GMP). Click the link below to view a sample of the free research report that will be available to you as a member of Active-Investors:

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Vancouver, Canada headquartered Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.'s stock edged 0.56% lower, to finish Tuesday's session at $7.15 with a total volume of 157,080 shares traded. Over the last month and the previous three months, Canaccord Genuity's shares have gained 14.22% and 28.37%, respectively. Furthermore, the stock has surged 36.19% in the past year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Canaccord Genuity's 50-day moving average of $6.60 is above its 200-day moving average of $5.35. Shares of the Company, which provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients, are trading at a PE ratio of 17.40. View the research report on CF.TO at:

Dividend Select 15 Corp.

On Tuesday, shares in Dividend Select 15 Corp. recorded a trading volume of 2,000 shares. The stock ended the day 0.12% higher at $8.50. Shares of the Company, which invests primarily in an actively managed portfolio of common shares of 15 core large capitalization Canadian companies selected from a portfolio universe of 20 companies, are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 200-day moving average of $8.66 is above its 50-day moving average of $8.63. Get the free report on DS.TO at:

TMX Group Ltd

On Tuesday, shares in Toronto, Canada-based TMX Group Ltd ended the session 0.58% higher at $76.63 with a total volume of 26,866 shares traded. TMX Group's shares have gained 8.25% in the last three months and 13.34% in the previous year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, the stock's 50-day moving average of $76.67 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $71.56. Shares of the Company, which operates exchanges, markets, and clearing houses primarily for capital markets in Canada, are trading at a PE ratio of 11.61. Access the most recent report coverage on X.TO at:

GMP Capital Inc.

Toronto, Canada-based GMP Capital Inc.'s stock closed the day 0.65% higher at $3.08. The stock recorded a trading volume of 46,772 shares. Shares of the Company, which provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the US, and internationally, are trading above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $3.43 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $3.06. Today's complimentary report on GMP.TO can be accessed at:

SOURCE: Active-Investors