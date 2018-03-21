Diagnostic Imaging Market to be Driven by Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases, Development of New Healthcare Facilities and Growing Medical Tourism: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Diagnostic imaging defined as an informational tool that is a range of non-invasive methods for classifying and monitoring diseases or injuries by the visual representation of internal anatomic structures and organs of the patient's body. It uses advanced technology such as computed tomography (CT), ultrasound (US), and magnetic resonance (MR) in radiology centres.

Prominent factors that are playing a major role are raising technological advancements in diagnostic imaging devices, increasing occurrences of chronic diseases with the fast aging population, rising awareness for early diagnosis of disease, and rising number of medical imaging procedures. On the other hand, high cost and a shortage of helium and unfavorable repayment state in developing countries like Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America are factors restraining overall market growth.

Diagnostic Imaging Market segmented based on product type, application, end users, and region. Product type into X-ray Imaging Systems [By Portability (Portable X-ray Devices, Stationary X-ray Devices), By Technology (X-ray Analog Imaging Systems, X-ray Digital Imaging Systems, Direct Radiography)], Nuclear Imaging [By Type (Photon Emission Tomography Systems, Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography)], Ultrasound Imaging [By Technology (2D, 3D, and 4D Imaging, Doppler Imaging), By Portability (Compact/Portable and Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Systems)], Magnetic Resonance Imaging [By Field Strength (Ultra-High-Field MRI Systems, High- & Very-High-Field MRI Systems, Low-to-Mid-Field MRI Systems), By Architecture (Open MRI Systems, Closed MRI Systems)].

Computed Tomography (High-Slice CT Scanners, Low-Slice CT Scanners, and Mid-Slice CT Scanners), application into Nuclear Imaging Systems (Neurology, Cardiology, and Oncology), X-ray Imaging Systems (Mammography Applications, General Radiography Applications, and Dental Applications), CT Scanners, MRI Systems (Cardiac MRI, Brain & Neurological MRI, Breast MRI, Spine & Musculoskeletal MRI, Pelvic & Abdominal MRI, and Vascular MRI), Ultrasound Systems, and others classify Diagnostic Imaging Market.

Access 109 page research report with TOC on "Diagnostic Imaging Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-diagnostic-imaging-2016

End user into Diagnostics Imaging Centers, Hospitals, and others classify Diagnostic Imaging Market. Diagnostic Imaging Market segmented, geographically into America (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, North American regional market accounted for the largest share of Diagnostic Imaging Market and led all over the market over the period. Followed by Europe and Asia Pacific on the other hand, Asia Pacific regional market estimated to grow at fastest pace over the period. The reason being, rising occurrence of chronic diseases, growing awareness of early disease diagnosis, advanced healthcare facilities, rising medical tourism in developing countries in Asia Pacific region, and rising government initiatives for the advancement of healthcare infrastructure.

The key players of Diagnostic Imaging Market are Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Philips Healthcare, and Hologic Inc.

This report studies Diagnostic Imaging in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with Production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Konica Minolta

• Hitachi Medical

• Swissray

• Canon

• Esaote

• Analogic(BK Ultrasound)

• Terason

• Mindray

• Stephanix

• DRGEM

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Diagnostic Imaging in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

• Type I

• Type II

• Type III

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Diagnostic Imaging in each application, can be divided into

• Application 1

• Application 2

• Application 3

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:



DNA Test Kit Market

Asia Pacific Int raoperative Computed Tomography ( CT) Market

China Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) Market

Follicle Stimulating Hormone Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:



Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/

