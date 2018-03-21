UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size Worth $6.42 Billion by 2022: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalUV disinfection equipment marketis expected to reach USD 6.42 billion by 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing consumer awareness regarding the technology coupled with high investments by governments across the globe to employ advanced water treatment technologies to ensure safe drinking water supply is expected to drive demand.

The key growth opportunities for the UV disinfection market reside in surface disinfection and wastewater treatment application. The technology is expected to gain high demand from healthcare and food & beverage sector as helps to achieve desired levels of disinfection required by these industries.

The players including Greenway Technologies, Spectral Innovations Ltd, and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp. have adopted integration strategies in order to cut down raw material cost and increase profit margins. The industry players are focusing to improve their sales support and after-sales services in order to gain consumer attention, thereby increasing their market shares.

The key industry players are focusing on the product development in terms of better design, cost efficiency, and easy installation in order to compete with the competitors. The industry is expected to get benefited by growing government stringent regulations imposed on the waste water recycling from the commercial, industrial and residential segments.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Application (Water Treatment, Air Treatment, Surface Disinfection), And Segment Forecasts, 2012 - 2022" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ultraviolet-uv-disinfection-equipment-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Water treatment was the largest application segment for UV disinfection equipment and valued at USD 924.7 million in 2016, owing to high investments by local government authorities for safe water supply in developed and emerging economies across the globe

in 2016, owing to high investments by local government authorities for safe water supply in developed and emerging economies across the globe Residential water treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period owing to rising consumer focus to replace traditional water purification systems with effective and environment-friendly techniques

Commercial water treatment stood for USD 84.9 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at 21.6%, owing to initiatives taken by the manufacturers to comply with regulations given by the government and environmental protection bodies for proper water disposal

in 2016 and is expected to grow at 21.6%, owing to initiatives taken by the manufacturers to comply with regulations given by the government and environmental protection bodies for proper water disposal In Europe , the demand for the technology in municipal water treatment stood for USD 269.0 million owing to early adoption of the technology coupled with high investments by the European governments in wastewater recycling sector

, the demand for the technology in municipal water treatment stood for owing to early adoption of the technology coupled with high investments by the European governments in wastewater recycling sector The industry is dominated by Xylem Inc., Calgon Carbon Corp., GE Lighting, and Severn Trent Plc., which account for over 45% of the market revenue as of 2016

In October 2015 , Evoqua Water Technologies added three products namely ED-R module, VNX-Si module and NX- CDIT module, which offer 90% water recovery from reverse osmosis reject streams and are designed for pharmaceutical, industrial, reject water recovery and high purity applications

Grand View Research has segmented the global UV disinfection equipment market on the basis of application, and region:

UV Disinfection Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) Water treatment Municipal water treatment Residential water treatment Commercial water treatment Waste water treatment Air treatment Health facilities Residential & commercial Bio-terror agents Process water treatment Surface disinfection

UV Disinfection Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the world



