

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific (BSX) announced a definitive agreement to acquire NxThera, a privately-held company based in Maple Grove, Minnesota. The transaction consists of an upfront cash payment of $306 million, and up to an additional $100 million in potential commercial milestone payments over the next four years. Boston Scientific has an existing minority investment in NxThera, which is expected to result in a net upfront payment of approximately $240 million upon closing and milestone payments of up to $85 million.



NxThera developed and commercialized, in the United States and Europe, the Rezum system which is a minimally invasive therapy in a growing category of treatment options for men with symptoms arising from of benign prostatic hyperplasia.



Boston Scientific expects the acquisition of NxThera to be immaterial to adjusted earnings per share through 2020 and accretive thereafter. The transaction is expected to be dilutive on a GAAP basis, due to amortization and transaction and integration costs.The company expects to complete the transaction in the second quarter of 2018.



