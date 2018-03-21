The following information is based on the press release from Telenor ASA (Telenor) published on March 21, 2018 and may be subject to change.



The board of Telenor has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 2, 2018, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK 4.40 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 4.20 per share. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Telenor (TEL).



For further information please find attached file.



