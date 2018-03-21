Furniture and flooring retailer ScS reported a jump in interim revenue and earnings on Wednesday but warned that recent trading has been hit by adverse weather. In the 26 weeks to 27 January, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to £2.9m from £0.1m in the same period a year ago, on revenue of £160.7m, up 1.8%. Gross sales were up 1.5% to £168.4m and like-for-like order intake increased 2.2%. Earnings per share came in at 0.1p compared to a 5.6p loss the year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...