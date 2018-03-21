Men's suits retailer Moss Bros is cutting its dividends for at least this after sales were hit by the ongoing UK high street gloom and short-term stock delivery issues. Full year sales are expected to be lower as the decline in UK store footfall continued from the latter part of December was exacerbated for the company by a "material" reduced stock availability. This stock issue has arisen following the consolidation of the supplier base management undertook in response to sterling's weakness in ...

