Active-Investors: Wired News - Everspin Signs Long-Term Patent License Agreement with Alps Electric; Set to Mutually Grant Licenses for 3D Sensor Patent Portfolios

Stock Monitor: Netlist Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) ("Everspin"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MRAM as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 19, 2018, the Company, which is the world's leading developer and manufacturer of discrete and embedded magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM), announced that it has entered into a multi-year worldwide licensing agreement with Alps Electric Co., Ltd ("Alps Electric"), a manufacturer of 3D magnetic sensors. Under the agreement, Alps Electric and Everspin would mutually grant licenses to magnetoresistive-based 3D sensor patent portfolio for magnetoresistive sensor products. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Everspin Technologies. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NLST

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Everspin Technologies most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MRAM

The Announcement

According to Everspin, the terms of the agreement include an up-front license fee to Everspin in addition to future royalties. However, specific financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Everspin's portfolio spans across over 500 worldwide patents and applications covering its magnetoresistive technology, where the agreement would further expand the Company's existing group of memory and sensor licenses. Reportedly, Everspin was recognized by IEEE in its Patent Power 2017 report as having one of the world's top 20 most valuable patent portfolios for semiconductor manufacturing. According to Everspin, its magnetoresistive patent portfolio is valuable to multiple significant market applications beyond the core focus in magnetoresistive theory.

Alps Electric, is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electronic components for mobile devices, home electronics, vehicles, and industrial equipment. Alps Electric currently supplies over 40,000 different components to about 2,000 companies across the world. Everspin, on the other hand, is the worldwide leader in designing, manufacturing, and commercially shipping discrete and embedded MRAM into markets and applications where data persistence, performance, and endurance are crucial. The Company has more than 70 million MRAM products deployed in data center, cloud storage, energy, industrial, automotive, and transportation markets. Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the world according to the press release.

Company Growth Prospects

Prior to the announcement, on March 15, 2018, Eversping reported its Q4 FY17 and full year FY17 results for the period ended December 31, 2017. The Company reported record revenues and improved margins driven by a 27% y-o-y increase in MRAM product revenues, largely from its Toggle products. The Company further added that it made progress on several strategic priorities, including 256Mb STT-MRAM, with the start of production and first recognized revenues in Q4 FY17.

In order to raise the necessary capital for executing the strategy, Everspin raised about $24.5 million, after underwriter fees, through a secondary public stock offering in February 2018. The Company further added that the funds would be used as working capital to support ongoing operations and scale production, while developing both new products and future advanced MRAM technology. For Q1 FY18, Everspin stated that it expects revenues to range between $9.4 million and $9.8 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Everspin Technologies' stock dropped 4.26%, ending the trading session at $8.10.

Volume traded for the day: 85.89 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.61%; previous three-month period - up 21.08%; past twelve-month period - up 0.87%; and year-to-date - up 8.00%

After yesterday's close, Everspin Technologies' market cap was at $117.61 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor- Memory Chips industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors