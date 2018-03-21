Cranfield Appointed Lead for New University in Milton Keynes

MILTON KEYNES, England, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Plans to develop a 'new model' university in the heart of Milton Keynes (MK) took a big step forward today, with Milton Keynes Council choosing Cranfield University as the lead higher education provider.

Currently known as MK:U, the university will be developed in partnership with business and will be designed as an education institution for the 21st century. It will deliver a distinctive STEM-focused (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) undergraduate curriculum in key areas including digital, cyber, autonomy, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Cranfield's partners on MK:U include Grant Thornton UK LLP, MK College, Microsoft UK and Tech Mahindra UK. It is estimated that around 5,000 students will study at MK:U, with the first cohort arriving in 2023.

The university is a key part of achieving Milton Keynes' long-term vision, which envisages the city growing up to 500,000 people by 2050.

Professor Sir Peter Gregson, Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor of Cranfield University, said: "We look forward to working closely with Milton Keynes Council to create a smart university for a smart city. Cranfield is one of the UK's most business-engaged universities and we already have strong links with Milton Keynes. I am delighted that, together with our partners, we will be helping to deliver the exciting vision of a new university for the city."

Councillor Peter Marland, Leader of Milton Keynes Council, said: "For a long time, we've held aspirations for a bricks and mortar university in MK to attract talented young people and for local students to attend, and this is a significant step towards the creation of MK:U. Through the MK Futures 2050 process, we identified how a university focused on technology could benefit our economy, especially coming alongside the development of the Cambridge-MK-Oxford corridor which also holds great promise. This will be the first university anywhere designed as a response to the challenges facing cities today and in the future. We're delighted to be entering this next chapter with Cranfield University."

Professor Lynette Ryals, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education at Cranfield University and Programme Director for MK:U, said: "Milton Keynes is one of the fastest growing cities in Europe and is recognised nationally and internationally for its pioneering spirit, embracing and developing concepts like the internet of things and smart cities. MK:U presents a tremendous opportunity to design new educational models which will be responsive to the needs of the city's businesses and its people."

