Creatinine Assay Kits Market Worth 245.4 Million USD by 2022

According to a new market research report "Creatinine Assay Kits Marketby Type (Jaffe's Kinetic Test, Creatinine-PAP, and ELISA), Sample (Blood, Serum, Urine, Saliva, CSF, Tissue Homogenate, Sweat) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is expected to reach USD 245.4 Million by 2022 from USD 189.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Increasing incidence of renal disorders, growing incidence of other chronic disorders impacting renal function, rising awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare approaches, implementation of favorable government initiatives to promote renal health, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and advancements in biomedical research pertaining to kidney disorders are the key drivers of the global Creatinine Assay Kits Market.

Browse 84 market data Tables and 22 Figures spread through 192 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Creatinine Assay Kits Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/creatinine-assay-kits-market-73499229.html

The Jaffe's kinetic test kits segment dominated the market in 2017

The Creatinine Assay Kits Market, by type, is segmented into Jaffe's kinetic test kits, creatinine-PAP test kits, and ELISA test kits. In 2017, Jaffe's kinetic test kits accounted for the largest share of the market. Jaffe's kinetic test is the oldest and most conventional method for creatinine measurement. Additionally, the wide product availability, as well as the cost-effectiveness of these kits, are some of the major factors responsible for the large share of this segment.

Based on type of sample, the blood/serum segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type of sample, the Creatinine Assay Kits Market is segmented into blood/serum, urine, and other samples. Other samples mainly include saliva, cerebrospinal fluid, tissue homogenate, and sweat. The blood/serum segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Most newly developed creatinine measurement kits are based on the analysis of creatinine in blood samples owing to its accuracy in inferring creatinine concentration. These are the major factors responsible for the increasing adoption of this sample type.

In 2017, North America dominated the Creatinine Assay Kits Market

In 2017, North America dominated the market followed by Europe. The large share of North America is attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of renal disorders, rising prevalence of other chronic disorders like hypertension and diabetes (which can lead to renal dysfunction), and the implementation of favorable government initiatives to increase awareness of and encourage research pertaining to kidney diseases.

The Creatinine Assay Kits Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. Prominent players in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Abcam (UK), Quidel (US), Enzo Life Sciences (US), Cayman Chemical (US), Crystal Chem (US), Cell Biolabs (US), Genway Biotech (US), BioAssay Systems (US), Wako Pure Chemical Industries (Japan), Tulip Diagnostics (India), BioVision (US), and Arbor Assays (US).

