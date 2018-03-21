Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market segmentation study on the transportation services industry. A prominent transportation services provider wanted to increase profitability by concentrating their efforts and resources on evolving strategies to suit the target market segments.

According to the market segmentation experts at Infiniti, "Market segmentation solutions help companies in dividing the market into various segments based on customers' needs and preferences."

The transportation services industry is considered to be the support system of the economy, as it provides goods that are cost-effective on which the other commercial industries depend. Companies in the transportation services industry, like other industries, are compelled to improve their cost efficiency. So, major players are looking at executing various measures like market segmentation that would help them reduce the costs incurred.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client develop targeted marketing strategies to pitch their products and services. The client was able to provide tailored services to different customer segments.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain actionable insights to track and segment its customers efficiently

Identify and market their products and services to better serve its customers

This market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Re-defining their advertising and media campaigns to enhance the return on investment

Devising potential branding strategies to keep themselves updated on the current market trends

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

