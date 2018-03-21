Active-Investors: Wired News - Agios Pharmaceuticals Doses First Patient in AG-270 Phase-1 Dose-Escalation Trial in MTAP-Deleted Tumors

Stock Monitor: Albireo Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

AG-270 has the Potential to Benefit Patients Whose Cancer is Characterized by Loss of MTAP

Scott Biller, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Agios, mentioned that in addition to significant milestones for its late-stage portfolio this year, the Company is pleased to demonstrate the continued productivity of its research engine by advancing sixth internally discovered molecule into the clinic.

Scott added that as a first-in-class MAT2A inhibitor, AG-270 has the potential to benefit the large number of patients whose cancer is characterized by the loss of MTAP. Agios will conduct the early clinical work that will explore the pharmacology and clinical activity of MAT2A inhibition in tumors carrying this deletion. The estimated date for completion of the study is October 2020.

FDA Granted Clearance to IND for AG-270 Targeting MTAP-Deleted Tumors

In December 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completed their 30-day safety review of the investigational new drug (IND) application for AG-270 and granted IND clearance to proceed with the proposed Phase-1 dose-escalation trial in multiple tumor types carrying an MTAP deletion.

About AG-270 Phase-1 Study Design

The purpose of this Phase-1, multicenter, open label study is to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of AG-270 and characterize its dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) in approximately 50 patients, when given daily by mouth to subjects with advanced solid tumors or lymphoma with homozygous deletion of MTAP. The first portion of this study is dose escalation, where cohorts of subjects will receive ascending oral doses of AG-270 to determine the MTD, the dose with maximum pharmacologic activity or a maximum feasible dose. In the dose expansion portion of the study, additional subjects will be treated at the MTD (or one of the described alternative doses) to further characterize that dose's safety, tolerability, PK and PD, and to detect preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity. The dose-expansion phase of the study will support the selection of a dose for future clinical studies.

Agios-Celgene Collaboration

AG-270 is part of a 2016 global research collaboration agreement with Celgene Corp. Celgene has the option to participate in a worldwide cost and profit share with Agios, under which the parties will share all development costs, subject to specified exceptions, and any profits on net sales and Agios will be eligible for up to $169 million in clinical and regulatory milestone payments for the program.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Established in 2008, Agios Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Agios Pharma's stock rose 1.16%, ending the trading session at $82.70.

Volume traded for the day: 307.14 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.44%; previous three-month period - up 58.67%; past twelve-month period - up 47.26%; and year-to-date - up 44.66%

After yesterday's close, Agios Pharma's market cap was at $4.78 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

