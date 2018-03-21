Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Twilio's Quarterly Revenue Surged 41%

Stock Monitor: the Rubicon Project Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TWLO. Twilio reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 13, 2018. The cloud-communications Company beat top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Twilio. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RUBI

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Twilio most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TWLO

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Twilio's total revenue was $115.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, up 41% from revenue of $82.0 million in Q4 2016. During Q4 2017, Twilio's Base revenue surged 40% to $105.3 million. The Company's reported better than analysts' estimates of $103.7 million.

For Q4 2017, Twilio's GAAP loss from operations was $20.2 million compared to GAAP loss from operations of $12.8 million for Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP loss from operations for the reported quarter totaled $3.9 million compared to non-GAAP profit from operations of $0.1 million for the prior year's same quarter.

Twilio's GAAP net loss was $18.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $12.6 million or $0.15 per share for Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $0.03 per share, compared to non-GAAP net profit attributable to common stockholders of $0.00 per share. Twilio's reported numbers were better than Wall Street's estimates of $0.06 per share.

For full year (FY) 2017, Twilio recorded total revenue of $399.0 million, up 44% from revenue of $277.3 million in FY16. The Company's Base revenue soared 49% to $365.5 million for FY17.

Twilio's GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $0.70 per share for FY17 compared to GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.78 per share for FY16.

The Company's non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $0.19 per share compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.16 per share for FY16.

Business Metrics

As of December 31, 2017, Twilio had 48,979 Active Customer Accounts compared to 36,606 Active Customer Accounts as of December 31, 2016. The Company's Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 118% for the reported quarter compared to 155% for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Chief Financial Officer Transition

Twilio announced plans for a transition in finance leadership. Lee Kirkpatrick, who has served as Twilio's Chief Financial Officer since May 2012, has informed the Company and its Board of Directors of his decision to leave Twilio. To ensure an orderly transition and continuity of operations, Kirkpatrick will continue to serve as CFO until his successor is found and has moved into the role. Twilio stated that the search process will begin shortly and is expected to be completed before the end of the year 2018.

Outlook

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2018, Twilio is forecasting revenues in the range of $115 million and $117 million. The Company's Base revenues for the upcoming quarter is anticipated in the band of $108 million to $109 million.

For the full year ending December 31, 2018, Twilio is projecting revenues to be in the band of $501.6 million and $514 million. The Company is estimating base revenues to be in the range of $356.5 million to $357.5 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Twilio's stock advanced 1.44%, ending the trading session at $40.89.

Volume traded for the day: 1.43 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 23.57%; previous three-month period - up 61.11%; past twelve-month period - up 31.06%; and year-to-date - up 73.26%

After yesterday's close, Twilio's market cap was at $3.78 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors