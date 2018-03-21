Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Terex's Q4 Results Topped Estimates

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TEX. The Company posted its financial results on February 13, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Company's quarterly net sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew on a y-o-y basis; outshining market consensus estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Terex most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TEX

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q4 FY17, Terex's net sales rose to $1.06 billion from $974.7 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's net sales for the reported quarter outperformed market expectations of $999.2 million.

The machinery products Company reported a loss from continuing operations of $31.7 million, or $0.37 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a loss from continuing operations of $313.9 million, or $2.96 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted income from continuing operations was $28.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $10.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net loss of $0.25 per share.

For the full year FY17, Terex's net sales were $4.36 billion compared to $4.44 billion in FY16. The Company reported an income from continuing operations of $60.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to a loss from continuing operations $193.0 million, or $1.79 loss per diluted share, in FY16. Additionally, the Company's adjusted income from continuing operations stood at $128.4 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in in FY17 compared to $95.3 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

During Q4 FY17, the Westport, Connecticut-based Company's incurred cost of goods sold of $859.6 million compared to $870.0 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's gross profit increased to $204.0 million in Q4 FY17 from $104.7 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $164.2 million in the reported quarter compared to $376.8 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's income from operations stood at $39.8 million in Q4 FY17 versus a loss from operations of $272.1 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's interest expenses totaled $15.5 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $26.4 million in Q4 FY16.

Segment Performance

Terex's Arial Work Platforms (AWP) segment's net sales increased to $449.4 million in Q4 FY17 from $379.0 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. The segment's income from operations also grew to $30.3 million, or 6.7% of segment net sales, in Q4 FY17 from $18.2 million, or 4.8% of segment net sales, in Q4 FY16.

In the reported period, the Company's Crane segment's net sales were $324.4 million, which came in marginally lower than the $327.0 million reported in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the segment reported an income from operations of $1.8 million in Q4 FY17 versus a loss from operations of $280.2 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Terex's Materials Processing (MP) segment's net sales rose to $283.0 million from $236.3 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the segment's income from operations increased to $35.5 million, or 12.5% of segment net sales, in Q4 FY17 from $22.4 million, or 9.5% of segment net sales, in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Terex's net cash provided by operating activities was $153.0 million versus $377.1 million in in the year ago. The Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $626.5 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $428.5 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company had a long-term debt amounting to $979.6 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $1.56 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Share Repurchase

In a separate press release on February 07, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors announced a new share repurchase program of up to $325 million. Meanwhile, the Company has completed its previous share repurchase program in Q4 FY17.

Outlook

In its guidance for the full year FY18, Terex's management expects EPS, excluding restructuring, transformation investments, and other unusual items, to be between $2.35 and $2.65, while its net sales are forecasted to grow 10% y-o-y.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Terex's stock was marginally up 0.39%, ending the trading session at $38.83.

Volume traded for the day: 1.12 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 25.99%

After yesterday's close, Terex's market cap was at $3.14 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 30.70.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.03%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Farm & Construction Machinery industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors