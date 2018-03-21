Commitment to Irish base underlined by plans for 100 new roles, senior appointments, and range of career progression opportunities

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a global provider of software products to the general insurance industry, today announced further expansion of its operations in Ireland. It now employs almost 300 staff, making Dublin the largest office outside the United States, where the company is headquartered, and is looking to fill about 40 more roles by the end of August. Between December 2015 and December 2017, Dublin office headcount increased by almost 50%, and Guidewire plans for recruitment to continue apace, with anticipated staff growth of at least 100 by the end of 2019.

Established in 2011, Guidewire's Irish base provides Professional Services consultancy and software Product Development support to enterprise customers around the world; global customer numbers stand at 330. Guidewire's largest Professional Services team is based in the Dublin office, and provides consulting expertise, services enablement, and education resources to customers in their transformation programmes.

The Dublin base is also one of Guidewire's eleven global Product Development Centres, including Kraków, Tokyo, Toronto, and seven in the US. This unit builds Guidewire Core products and is the global centre for building Digital products.

In addition, Guidewire has announced recently two senior promotions at the Dublin office. Dan Lonborg was promoted to Vice President, Guidewire InsuranceSuite Development (Guidewire's core system suite), and non-US product content. This is the first VP appointment for Guidewire in Ireland. Niall Lalor was promoted to Country Manager Ireland, in addition to his role of Practice Director for the Global Services Centre.

"Continued recruitment to both Professional Services and Product Development is vital for us, as we strive to serve our customers and support them to be successful in a rapidly changing market," said Sandia Ren, Vice President, Professional Services. "We have seen growth of 20% in our Dublin Professional Services team since September 2017 alone, and plan to continue on this trajectory through to the summer. This allows us to extend expertise in a range of practices, including Digital and Cloud."

"The outstanding quality of work produced by our Dublin colleagues reinforces the importance of our decision to increase investment in Ireland," commented Ali Kheirolomoom, Chief Product Officer, Guidewire. "I am grateful to the Dublin team for their commitment to our business, and our goal of providing a platform for the global general insurance industry. These senior appointments recognise the value of our Dublin base."

"Our Dublin colleagues play a significant role in the continued growth of our business in EMEA, and globally," said Ian Creamer, Vice President HR, EMEA, Guidewire. "Since establishing this office we have seen it grow into a diverse and successful work environment, represented by more than 30 nationalities. As an employer, Guidewire works hard to offer satisfying and rewarding career progression, and in Dublin we welcome recruits both at graduate and experienced professional level."

Speaking at the announcement, Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, said, "I warmly welcome this expansion and additional job creation by Guidewire, which builds on and enhances Ireland's capability in the Software sector. I have no doubt that they will be able to attract the high-tech skills needed and that the company will continue to thrive and prosper here. The Government continues its work to enhance our competitiveness and attractiveness for cutting-edge businesses like Guidewire."

Minister of State for Financial Services and Insurance, Michael D'Arcy TD, said, "I welcome Guidewire Software's further expansion of its operations in Ireland and the announcement of 100 new roles. I have been impressed to learn of the success of Guidewire Software since it has been established in Ireland in 2011. This investment is a great vote of confidence for what Ireland has to offer, particularly our talented and flexible workforce."

Executive Director of IDA Ireland, Mary Buckley, said, "Guidewire has enjoyed great success here in Ireland as a result of our pro-business environment and rich technical talent pool. The continued expansion of Guidewire's Dublin operation over the last few years is testament to Ireland's strength as a leading destination for both software and global business services sectors. IDA Ireland will continue to work closely with Guidewire as they grow their operations in Ireland.''

The Guidewire office in Dublin was recently named as one of the top ten 'Best Large Workplaces in Ireland', in the large company category, by the Great Places to Work organisation. As the business grows, there is a range of roles available, including:

Build and release engineer

Consulting and engineering managers

Operations, cloud services and site reliability engineers

Product managers

Project and programme managers

Software engineers and testers, all levels

Technical consultants, all levels

UX designers

Further details are available at: https://careers.guidewire.com/

