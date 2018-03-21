

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British manufacturers expect output growth to ease over the next three months, according to the Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry.



The total order book balance came in at 4 percent in March, above its negative long-run average of -14 percent. The export order book balance came in at 10.0 percent.



Manufacturers expect output growth to slow in the coming quarter, with 34 percent forecasting volumes to increase, and 21 percent expecting a decline, giving a balance of +13 percent.



Further, a balance of 24 percent expect average selling prices to increase in the coming three months.



'Robust global growth and the low pound have gifted UK manufacturers a strong first quarter in 2018,' Anna Leach, CBI Head of Economic Intelligence, said.



'Although total order books and output growth slipped relative to February, demand and output growth remain well ahead of long-run averages.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX