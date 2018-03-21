The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 April 2018.



ISIN: DK0016067432 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobl. Højrente -------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abbreviated name: Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobl Høj KL 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NDIVOH -------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: NDIVOHKL1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 39028 --------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



