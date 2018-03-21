Die Aktionäre des Agrochemie- und Pharmakonzerns Bayer haben am Mittwoch mit Erleichterung auf die Zustimmung der EU zum Kauf des US-Saatgutherstellers Monsanto reagiert. Die Aktien machten ihre moderaten Verluste wett und drehten ins Plus. Gegen Mittag wurden sie 1,24 Prozent höher bei 95,40 Euro gehandelt und lagen damit an der Spitze des deutschen Leitindex Dax . Die Monsanto-Aktien stiegen im vorbörslichen US-Handel um rund ein halbes Prozent. Die Genehmigung der EU könnte ein positives Signal für die noch ausstehende Zustimmung der USA sein, erklärte ein Händler. Dass die EU grünes Licht für den Deal gibt, habe derweil kaum überrascht, nachdem Bayer bereits auf die Bedenken der Wettbewerbswächter eingegangen sei. Bayer habe Zusagen in Höhe von rund sechs Milliarden Euro gemacht, teilte die zuständige EU-Kommissarin Margrethe Vestager nun mit. Die Bedenken hinsichtlich negativer Folgen für Verbraucher seien damit ausgeräumt. Die Auflagen umfassen laut Bayer auch den Verkauf des Geschäfts mit Saatgut- und Unkrautvernichtungsmitteln, dreier Forschungsvorhaben zu Breitband-Unkrautvernichtern sowie des Monsanto-Geschäfts mit dem Mittel NemaStrike gegen im Boden lebende Schädlinge wie Fadenwürmer. Käufer soll der deutsche Konkurrent BASF sein, dem zudem eine Lizenz über das Angebot Bayers im Bereich der digitalen Landwirtschaft eingeräumt werden soll. Der größte Teil der Zugeständnisse waren weitgehend bekannt. Die Veräußerung von Aktivitäten im Bereich Saatgut- und Unkrautvernichtungsmittel war bereits im Herbst unter Dach und Fach gebracht worden. Ob die Bedenken der USA mit den bereits angekündigten Verkäufen ausgeräumt werden können, ist offen. So hatte Analyst Jeremy Redenius von Bernstein Research zuletzt darauf hingewiesen, dass Bayer für eine Genehmigung eventuell noch weitere Aktivitäten im Geschäft mit Unkrautvernichtungsmitteln, vielleicht auch einem Teil der digitalen Landwirtschaft, veräußern müsse. Das könnte durch die EU-Auflagen gedeckt sein. Redenius wollte zuletzt aber auch größere Zweifel der Wettbewerbsabteilung des US-Justizministeriums etwa wegen der generellen Marktmacht des fusionierten Konzerns nicht gänzlich ausschließen. Sollte der Kauf wegen fehlender Kartellfreigaben scheitern, müsste Bayer 2 Milliarden US-Dollar an Monsanto zahlen. Gelingt der Deal, stünde als nächstes die geplante Kapitalerhöhung zur Finanzierung an. Hier gehen die Meinungen von Analysten auseinander. Dank des Geldes aus Verkäufen von Geschäftsanteilen könnte Bayer zumindest theoretisch im besten Fall auf die Ausgabe neuer Aktien und eine damit verbundene Anteilsverwässerung verzichten, glaubt Analyst Michael Leacock vom Investmenthaus Mainfirst. Er rechnet dennoch mit einer Kapitalerhöhung. Das Geld würde auch mehr Spielraum für Investitionen ins Pharmageschäft schaffen, um dessen Wachstum langfristig aufrechtzuerhalten. Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis von der britischen Bank Barclays ist vorsichtig. Er rechnet mit einer Kapitalerhöhung mindestens im höheren einstelligen Milliarden-Euro-Bereich. Mit einem Ziel von 95 Euro - das niedrigste der im dpa-AFX-Analyser erfassten Experten - sieht er in den kommenden Monaten unter dem Strich eine Kursstagnation. Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der 20 erfassten Analysten liegt mit fast 118 Euro deutlich darüber. Der Optimismus der Analysten hatte Investoren in den vergangenen Monaten allerdings nicht überzeugt. Mit einem Minus von mehr als rund 8,5 Prozent im bisherigen Jahresverlauf zählen die Aktien zu den schwächeren Dax-Werten. Bereits 2017 waren sie dem deutschen Leitindex mit einem Plus von knapp 5 Prozent hinterhergehinkt./mis/ag/das

