Die Aktionäre des Agrochemie- und
Pharmakonzerns Bayer
ISIN DE000BAY0017 DE000BASF111 US61166W1018
AXC0176 2018-03-21/12:40
BranchePharma
AktienmarktDAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
STOXX Europe 50
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:53
|EU Conditionally Approves Bayer's Proposed Acquisition Of Monsanto
|CREVE COEUR (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission said it has approved the acquisition of Monsanto by Bayer. The merger is conditional on the divestiture of an extensive remedy package, which...
|13:37
|Bayer cleared one big hurdle for its $66 billion takeover of Monsanto, winning EU approval for the deal after agreeing to bolster BASF by selling it seeds, pesticides and digital agriculture technology
|13:37
|Bayer-Chef feiert Brüsseler Ja zur Monsanto-Übernahme
|13:34
|Merger advances: EU approves Bayer takeover of Monsanto after concessions
|13:22
|Monsanto-Kauf: Wichtiger Etappensieg für Bayer: Die EU-Kommission hat der Übernahme des US-Konzerns ...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BAYER AG
|94,08
|-0,16 %
|MONSANTO COMPANY
|96,62
|+0,49 %