Global Lawn Mowers Market is Projected to Accrue Lucrative Gain Owing to the Rising Demand for Landscaping Services: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Lawn Mowers Market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR in the years to come. A lawn mower machine comprises a variety of modules such as rotor, blades and motor used in indoor application such as grass cutting. Grass cutting activity can vary according to the mower blades.

The mowers run by electric source and consists of rotating cutters emerged a decade ago and presently novel technologies are used and the design varies from region to region. In some machines catalytic converters are used to minimize the air pollution and in order to get rid of all problems RC-SOLAR type of mower can be used. Mowers extensively cater to grass cutting and agriculture. On the other hand, gas powered machines are bound to cause health hazards and generates noise pollution and other vibrations.

Commercially, the machines are deployed across several workplaces and job locations. Market driving factors such as rising demand for lawn mowers for gardening and lawn decoration purpose adds to the market growth in the estimated period. Also, customization features enabled for lawn mowers is likely to influence the buying decision for lawn mowers. However, the dimensions, weight and price associated with the lawn mowers confine the market growth. Based on product segmentation, the lawn mowers market includes walk-behind and ride-on.

Geographically, the lawn mowers market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. North America dominated the global market in terms of demand. European market also anticipated in higher market growth owing to rise in demand. APAC market dominated the market due to rise in number of manufacturing units. The key players in the lawn mowers market include MTD products, Deere and company, The Toro Company, Briggs & Stratton, Greenworks Tools, Emak, Hitachi, Makita, Honda, Stanley Black and Decker, STIHL, Textron and Zomax.

