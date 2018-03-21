Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Cornerstone's Quarterly Revenues Rose 21%; GAAP Net Loss Narrowed

Stock Monitor: Smith Micro Software Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Cornerstone's revenues surged 21% to $132.0 million compared to $109.0 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $132.1 million.

During Q4 2017, Cornerstone's subscription revenues advanced 18.8% to $106.3 million on a y-o-y basis. The Company's billings were $184.9 million in the reported quarter, representing an increase of 18.3% compared to the year ago same period.

For Q4 2017, Cornerstone recorded an operating loss of $5.4 million, yielding an operating loss margin of 4.1%, compared to an operating loss of $14.5 million, yielding an operating loss margin of 13.3%, for Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating income was $13.0 million, with a non-GAAP operating income margin of 9.9%, in the reported quarter compared to $1.6 million, yielding a non-GAAP operating income margin of 1.5%, in the prior year's same quarter.

Cornerstone's net loss was $9.0 million, or $0.16 loss per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to a net loss of $18.6 million, or $0.33 loss per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $12.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the reported quarter versus a non-GAAP net income of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the year ago comparable period. Cornerstone's earnings lagged Wall Street's estimates of $0.20 per share.

For the full year FY17, Cornerstone's revenues rose 13.9% to $482.0 million compared to $423.1 million in FY16. The Company's annual recurring revenues were $439.0 million as of December 31, 2017.

For FY17, Cornerstone reported a net loss of $61.3 million, or $1.07 loss per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $66.8 million, or $1.20 loss per diluted share in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $25.2 million, or a $0.41 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.11 loss per diluted share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, Cornerstone's free cash flow was $46.4 million, yielding a free cash flow margin of 35.2%, compared to a free cash flow of $27.5 million, yielding a free cash flow margin of 25.2%, in Q4 2016. The Company's unlevered free cash flow was $46.4 million, yielding an unlevered free cash flow margin of 35.2%, in the reported quarter compared to an unlevered free cash flow of $27.5 million, yielding an unlevered free cash flow margin of 25.2%, in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

During Q4 2017, Cornerstone repurchased 0.6 million shares of its common stock at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total expenditure of $22.6 million.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2018, Cornerstone is forecasting revenues, based on the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 606, to be between $126.0 million and $128.0 million, representing a y-o-y growth at the mid-point of 14%. The Company is estimating subscription revenues, based on the adoption of ASC 606, to be in the range of $111.0 million and $113.0 million, reflecting a y-o-y growth at the mid-point of 21%.

For the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, Cornerstone is projecting revenues, based on the adoption of ASC 606, to be between $497.0 million and $507.0 million, representing a y-o-y growth at the mid-point of 4%. The Company's subscription revenues, based on the adoption of ASC 606, are expected to be in the band of $453.0 million and $463.0 million, representing a y-o-y growth at the mid-point of 15%.

Cornerstone is estimating annual recurring revenues to be between $475.0 million and $495.0 million as of December 31, 2018. The Company is anticipating a non-GAAP operating income, based on the adoption of ASC 606, of approximately $52.0 million and $62.0 million, and an unlevered free cash flow of approximately $50.0 million and $60.0 million. Assuming the mid-point of the revenue range on an ASC 606 basis, this represents an unlevered free cash flow margin of 11%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Cornerstone OnDemand's stock marginally fell 0.56%, ending the trading session at $42.46.

Volume traded for the day: 525.82 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.71%; previous three-month period - up 21.07%; past twelve-month period - up 6.34%; and year-to-date - up 20.18%

After yesterday's close, Cornerstone OnDemand's market cap was at $2.50 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

