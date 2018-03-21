Frost & Sullivan Lauds EcoEnergy Insights for its Customer-centric Energy Management Services for the Global BEMS Segment

The company delivers value through knowledge-based operations and data-driven maintenance

LONDON, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the building energy management systems (BEMS) segment, Frost & Sullivan recognizes EcoEnergy Insights, formerly EcoEnergy, with the 2017 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. EcoEnergy Insights' customer-centric BEMS solution, powered by its energy management platform, has earned it a leadership position in the global BEMS segment. Its value-oriented energy management platform and shared-savings business model have made it the BEMS supplier of choice for a range of companies across verticals and regions. By offering IoT-enabled products, data analytics, and outstanding customer-centric services, EcoEnergy Insights is set to dominate the segment for years to come.

EcoEnergy Insights' energy management services, such as centralized monitoring, demand response, and energy benchmarking, add great value to a customer's bottom line by delivering tangible outcomes at a lower cost. The company's revenue is sometimes tied to its customers' success, providing even more incentive to enable savings for its customers.

"EcoEnergy Insights understands the importance of delivering stellar customer service as its projects extend for long contract periods of up to 10 years and involve enterprise customers," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Anirudh Bhaskaran. "They are well aware that the customer ownership experience is not a one-time sales event but an evolving process with continuous opportunities for improvement. EcoEnergy Insights mines the data and continuously looks for new opportunities to deliver positive impact to customers' operations thereby engaging with more high-value projects."

Furthermore, to avoid purchase hassles and enhance its customers' ownership experience, EcoEnergy Insights has devised a flexible and transparent purchasing model. Its unique payment structure is determined by a combination of the geographic location of the customer and the vertical for which the solution is provided.

"EcoEnergy Insights, being a value-driven brand, employs several process improvement techniques such as Six Sigma Kaizen, and lean principles in its workflow to improve its operational efficiency," noted Anirudh Bhaskaran. "Its energy management platform plays a huge role in data-driven maintenance by performing three core operations-anomaly detection, fault diagnostics, and actionable intelligence. Above all, EcoEnergy Insights is dedicated to utilizing automation through machine-to-machine learning across all operations so that it minimizes human intervention and adds significant value to customers."

For its industry-leading focus on enriching customer experience and customer ROI with its BEMS solutions, Frost & Sullivan is excited to recognize EcoEnergy Insights with the prestigious 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Customer Value Leadership.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and ultimately customer base expansion.

