Medical Display Market to Grow at 4.6% CAGR to 2023

PUNE, India, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Medical Display Market is forecast to reach $2.33 billion by 2023 from $1.86 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 4.6% during (2018-2023) driven by high adoption of hybrid operating rooms, increasing preference for display assisted minimally invasive surgeries, shorter replacement cycles, rise in the number of diagnostic imaging clinics, development in healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries, and technological advancements.

Browse 140 Market Data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 199 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Medical Display Market by Technology (LED, OLED) Panel Size (‰¤22.9", 27.0-41.9", ‰¥42") Resolution (‰¤2MP, 4.1-8MP, ‰¥8MP), Application (Radiology, Mammography, Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical), & Display color - Global Forecast to 2023" http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1406699-medical-display-market-by-technology-led-oled-panel-size-229-270-419-42-resolution-2mp-41-8mp-8mp-application-radiology-mammography-digital-pathology-multi-modality-surgical-st-to-2023.html .

The prominent players in the healthcare medical display market are Barco (Belgium), EIZO (Japan), Sony (Japan), LG Display (South Korea), Novanta (US), FSN Medical (South Korea), Advantech (Taiwan), Quest International (US), STERIS (UK), Jusha Medical (China), Double Black Imaging (US), Dell (US), HP (US), Shenzhen Beacon Display (China), COJE Display (South Korea), and Axiomtek (Taiwan).

North America held the largest share of the global medical display market in 2017. On the other hand, Latin America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as government incentive programs, hospital building projects, rapid transition to digital technology are driving the Latin American market.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Medical Display Market by Technology (LED, OLED) Panel Size (‰¤22.9", 27.0-41.9", ‰¥42") Resolution (‰¤2MP, 4.1-8MP, ‰¥8MP), Application (Radiology, Mammography, Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical), & Display color - Global Forecast to 2023" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1406699 .

On the basis of technology, the medical display market is segmented into LED-backlit LCD display, CCFL-backlit LCD display and OLED displays. The OLED displays segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the fact that OLED technology is more technologically advanced than LED-backlit LCD displays and produces more vivid and high-quality images. On the basis of technology, the market is sub segmented into CCFL-backlit LCD display, LED-backlit display, and OLED display. LED-backlit LCD displays held the largest share of the medical display market, by technology in 2017.

The diagnostic application in Medical Display Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Based on application, the medical display market is segmented into diagnostic, surgical/ interventional, dentistry and other applications (clinical review, education and conferencing & training). The surgical/ interventional segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and the high adoption of hybrid operating room displays are the key driving factors of this market segment.

Order a copy of "Medical Display Market by Technology (LED, OLED) Panel Size (‰¤22.9", 27.0-41.9", ‰¥42") Resolution (‰¤2MP, 4.1-8MP, ‰¥8MP), Application (Radiology, Mammography, Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical), & Display color - Global Forecast to 2023" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1406699 .

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in medical display market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report analyzes the various medical displays and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global medical display market for different segments such as technology, panel size, resolution, display color, application, and region.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 38%, Tier 2 - 27% and Tier 3 - 35%

By Designation: C-level - 28%, Director Level - 42%, Others - 30%

By Region: North America - 36%, Europe - 24%, Asia-Pacific - 17%, Rest of the World - 23%

Another research titled Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the global contrast media market is projected to reach $5.53 billion by 2022 from an estimated $4.57 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The X-ray/CT procedures segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2017. The cardiovascular disorders segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Companies such as GE Healthcare (US), Bracco Imaging (Italy), Bayer HealthCare (Germany), Guerbet (France) have been profiled in this 176 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=214059 .

Explore more reports on Semiconductor and Electronics Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/semiconductor-and-electronics/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml