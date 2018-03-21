sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,95 Euro		+0,65
+1,57 %
WKN: 907502 ISIN: GB0007590234 Ticker-Symbol: RB3 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDESSA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIDESSA GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
21.03.2018 | 13:06
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 21

The following notification is made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMark Ames
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Americas (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionVesting and acquisition of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc awarded in 2015 under the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (including associated dividend shares)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
nil1,498
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.03.20
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
5Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionSale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan to satisfy the tax liability and dealing costs in connection with the vesting and acquisition of 1,498 shares awarded in 2015 (including associated dividend shares)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£36.8535618
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.03.20
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange: LON

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJustin Llewellyn-Jones
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusUS COO and Global Head of Derivatives (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionVesting and acquisition of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc awarded in 2015 under the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (including associated dividend shares)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
nil3,127
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.03.20
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
5Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionSale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan following the vesting and acquisition of 3,127 shares awarded in 2015 (including associated dividend shares)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£36.85353,127
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.03.20
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange: LON

© 2018 PR Newswire