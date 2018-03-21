FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 21
The following notification is made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Ames
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Americas (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting and acquisition of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc awarded in 2015 under the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (including associated dividend shares)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|1,498
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.03.20
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|5
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan to satisfy the tax liability and dealing costs in connection with the vesting and acquisition of 1,498 shares awarded in 2015 (including associated dividend shares)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£36.8535
|618
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.03.20
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange: LON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Justin Llewellyn-Jones
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|US COO and Global Head of Derivatives (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting and acquisition of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc awarded in 2015 under the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (including associated dividend shares)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|3,127
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.03.20
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|5
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan following the vesting and acquisition of 3,127 shares awarded in 2015 (including associated dividend shares)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£36.8535
|3,127
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.03.20
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange: LON