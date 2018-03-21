FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The following notification is made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Mark Ames

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status CEO, Americas (PDMR)

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Fidessa group plc

b) LEI 213800691ANM6EZWOH75

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 10p Ordinary Shares

GB0007590234

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and acquisition of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc awarded in 2015 under the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (including associated dividend shares)

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume(s)

nil 1,498

d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume n/a

Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2018.03.20

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 10p Ordinary Shares

GB0007590234

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc by the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan to satisfy the tax liability and dealing costs in connection with the vesting and acquisition of 1,498 shares awarded in 2015 (including associated dividend shares)

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume(s)

£36.8535 618

d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume n/a

Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2018.03.20