Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer lifetime value study on the retail industry. A leading player in the retail industry wanted to create tailored strategies to increase customer loyalty and brand recognition.

Quantzig's Customer Lifetime Value Helps a Leading Retail Industry Client Improve Customer Loyalty. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the customer lifetime value experts at Quantzig, "The retail industry is currently going through a robust transformation, by employing new technologies, exploring new store formats, and revamping business strategies to creating personal experiences."

The retail industry includes 31% of the world's GDP and hires millions of people globally. The fluctuating retail trends have influenced the growth of this industry. The rapid growth of technologies has brought about numerous transformative possibilities, both in the store and beyond. Therefore, to establish themselves amidst this rising competition, significant retailers are concentrating on understanding the art and science of catering to the customers.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client gain a thorough understanding of what drives high customer lifetime value. The client wanted to predict churn and enable the design of new programs to cut customer attrition levels.

This customer lifetime value solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify and analyze customer behavior over a period

Predict future customer behavior to improve loyalty

This customer lifetime value solution offered predictive insights on:

Building strategic customer relationships

Developing optimal strategies for customer engagement

