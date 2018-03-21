Technavio market research analysts forecast the global aircraft landing gear systems market to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global aircraft landing gear systems market from 2018-2022.

This market research report segments the global aircraft landing gear systems market by landing gear location (main landing gear and nose landing gear), by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and business jet), by landing gear arrangement (tandem landing gear, tail wheel-type landing gear, and tricycle-type landing gear), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the need for lightweight aircraft landing gear systems as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global aircraft landing gear systems market:

Need for lightweight aircraft landing gear systems

The landing gears support the entire weight of an aircraft and therefore, they must be sturdy to withstand high impacts. The traditional landing gears were made of steel because of its high strength, but steel parts are heavy and add to the weight of the aircraft. For years, many aerospace firms have invested significant funds in R&D of new materials, which can reduce the overall landing gear weight. With advancements in materials and tooling, advanced composite materials and alloys have been developed that have high strength but are lightweight.

The key manufacturers of landing gears are actively pursuing new opportunities to reduce the weight of landing gears through the application of latest materials. Several companies are also working toward improving the performance of the existing materials such as ultra-high-tensile strength steels and increasing the use of titanium for producing major structural components. Among such efforts, composites have gained the interest of many aircraft OEMs in the past two decades because of their lighter weight.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio foraerospace products, "Traditionally, landing gear components were made of high-tensile-strength steels and aluminum alloys. The low alloy steels are cost-effective and improve the static and fatigue strength of the components, but they are prone to corrosion and thus, require the application of protective coatings. Significant development has also been made in the recent years in increasing the strength of titanium alloys for landing gear application. Titanium's natural resistance to corrosion and weight properties make it a suitable material for certain structural components."

Global aircraft landing gear systems market geographical segmentation

The Americas was the leading region for the global aircraft landing gear systems market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 43%. The market share of this region is expected to decrease slightly during the forecast period. However, high demand for this market is being witnessed from the APAC region. Owing to this, many global players have shifted their focus toward the APAC region, with the intention of either shifting their production bases to APAC or collaborating with regional players to attain customers' preferences. Meanwhile, both the Americas (precisely the US) and Europe will remain the top global suppliers of commercial aircraft and associated parts and components to the global market during the forecast period. Therefore, these two regions will remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

